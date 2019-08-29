Buffalo Shores Campground finally open after historic floods

The Buffalo Shores campground opened Thursday after being closed since October due to the flooding.

It typically opens in April.

Crews had to spend the summer cleaning up dirt and debris and fixing the electrical damage.

Park Manager Roger Larson said he heard from frustrated people when the campground was closed but that’s changed since it opened.

“I have had a lot of positive remarks just today so far from people that have been back in the park and they’re really excited about being here,” Larson said. “I hope that it stays this way for quite some time.”

Brad Hovey is ready for all the campground has to offer.

“Bonfires, cooking out, just enjoying the river and now that the campgrounds’ open, the camping,” Hovey said.

Carter’s Cafe is half a mile down the road. The restaraunt sees lots of business from people at the campgrounds.

“We really appreciate the business we get from them,” said Bobi Carson, Carter’s Cafe worker. “When the river was up and we didn’t have them, kind of hurt us a little bit, but we’re bouncing back now.”

The park should stay open until late October, Larson said. If it stay warm and the weather cooperates, it could stay open even longer.