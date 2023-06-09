The Scott County Conservation Board has announced the Buffalo Shores Campground is reopening Tuesday, June 13.

Previously, Buffalo Shores Campground had been closed since April 21 because of flooding, and the site remained closed for the Memorial Day Weekend. The boat dock is open, and the docks

are back in the water. However, due to turf damage from the flooding, the river row of campsites will remain closed until further notice, according to a news release from the Scott County Conservation Board.

For more information, click here or call (563) 328-3280.