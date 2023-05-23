Buffalo Shores Campground has been closed since April 21 because of flooding, and will remain closed for the Memorial Day Weekend, according to a news release from Scott County Conservation.

More information will be provided as the situation changes, the release says.

Although the river is open for use, the docks at the boat ramps will not be installed because of continued high water. “If you must use the boat ramps, you are asked to use extreme caution to avoid the concrete dock anchor structures and flood debris,” the release says. “Your health and safety are important to us so we appreciate your patience during this closure at Buffalo Shores Campground.”

According to the release, campgrounds at Scott County Park and West Lark Park are open and available for camping because they have been unaffected by these conditions.

For more information, call 563-328-3280.