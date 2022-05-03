The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s newest exhibit featuring KEVA Planks will introduce visitors of all ages to problem solving and abstract thinking using math, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials.

Build! Create! Innovate! includes 3,600 square feet of building space and over 15,000 KEVA Planks, along with photography of local architecture and a pre-built bridge, Kone Tower, and the Putnam’s iconic Velie automobile, according to a Tuesday release.

The Velie car at the Putnam was made in Moline in 1927.

Equally appealing to children and adults, KEVA Planks require very little instruction and allow guests to unleash their creativity. Children will discover the joy of physics, engineering, and design. Adults will build alongside kids, testing their own abilities at a higher level and taller heights.

Teachers will be empowered and equipped to challenge students to imagine, design, and build their own structures…all within the Smithsonian-affiliated Putnam at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Precision-cut, identical construction blocks, KEVA Planks are about ¼-inch thick, ¾-inch wide, and 4 ½-inches long and stack with surprising stability, without glue or connectors. Using only gravity, visitors of all ages will engage with physics to achieve balance, optimum proportion, and a steady structure. Visitors will be encouraged to create castles, bridges, trains, and full scenes such as landscapes, farms, or your favorite area of the QC.

Part of the new exhibit at the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

“Join us to create everything from simple stacks to elaborate cities full of towering skyscrapers!” says Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences. “We hope you’ll be inspired, and possibly find your path toward becoming a tradesperson, engineer, architect, or artist.”

With the support from the local labor and trades industries, the exhibit celebrates the construction and architecture of our region.

“We’re so appreciative for the support of our local building and trades community, partnering to inspire the next generation of creators and builders in our community,” says Rachael Mullins, CEO and President of the Putnam. “With their support, this exhibit will also become a permanent part of the museum’s collection, with features integrated into the Putnam visitor experience for years to come.”

Tall towers are part of “Build! Create! Innovate!” at the Putnam Museum and Science Center.

Build! Create! Innovate! is made possible with support from IMPACT Illowa Construction Labor & Management Council, Tri-City Building Trades Council, Associated General Contractors (AGC) of the Quad Cities, Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, Finishing Contractors Association Quad Cities, NECA Quad Cities, and SMACNA Quad Cities.

The new exhibit is included in the price of general admission at the museum.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission—$9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Through the Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/BuildCreateInnovate. For groups, or to plan your visit, call 563-324-1933