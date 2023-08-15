Residents of the former The Davenport building are eligible for more disaster relief.

Every household that lived at 324 Main Street in Davenport is eligible for $3,500 in financial assistance from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The fund was activated after the partial building collapse in May and donors from the Quad Cities region and across the U.S. donated to support the fund.

“In partnership with Disaster Ready Quad Cities, and Quad Cities Open Network and their Supplemental Emergency Assistance program, we have been able to steadily convert these generous donations into grants that result in direct financial assistance to the individuals and families impacted,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Community Foundation and chair of the long term recovery committee with Disaster Ready Quad Cities. “Outreach workers from several local nonprofit agencies have connected with most eligible households to make sure they know they can access these resources. People have used funds for rent and deposit on new apartments, furniture, transportation, or even gift cards to use flexibly as they need to.”

Some former residents have been difficult to contact, due to a lack of phone numbers or wrong numbers. “We are taking every measure we can to reach all affected households to get these funds in their hands and help them start over,” said Thompson. “We are asking for the community’s help to do that.”

Funds are available to anyone who was a resident of 324 Main Street and registered earlier this summer with the American Red Cross, including the families of the three residents who passed away in the building collapse. There are no income restrictions to receive these funds.

Households that lived at 324 Main Street and are already working with SAL Community Services’ Open Door, Humility Homes and Services, Community Action of Eastern Iowa or The Salvation Army should contact their assigned outreach workers to access the funds. Any household not currently working with any agency should call Tammy Trice at SAL Community Services’ Open Door at (563) 265-5500.