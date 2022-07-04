A fire destroyed at least one building overnight in Davenport.

This was around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in an alley between Third and Fourth Streets.

When our crew arrived a structure, which appears to have been a garage, was fully engulfed.

The building appears to be a total loss.

Davenport Police tell Local 4 News that the incident resulted in a downed power wire.

However, we do not know if anyone was injured or if any other buildings were damaged.

We will bring you more information on this incident as it becomes available.