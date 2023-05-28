UPDATE: The City of Davenport reports at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 300 block of Main St. for a report of a building collapse. Crews from Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works are currently on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident including utility disconnection.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area. Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is serving as a reunification point.

UPDATE: Davenport Mayor Mike Matson tells Local 4 News that an active building search is currently being conducted.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 324 Main Street for a report of a building collapse. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

EARLIER: Reports are coming in from downtown Davenport that a red brick building between Third and Fourth Street has partially collapsed. Local 4’s Katrina Rose and Eric Olsen are on the scene and say that it looks like something hit the building and half of it is gone. They report that there is a smell of gas in the area and people are standing around, upset.

This is still an active scene and we’ll have more information, video and photos as they become available.