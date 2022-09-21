Students, coaches, mentors and parents will connect at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Kickoff!

FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) is a global STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) organization with more than 650,000 students internationally and a vibrant presence in our area. This year’s challenge is ‘SUPERPOWERED,’ asking students to focus on energy. They’ll explore the ways in which energy is essential to our lives and consider where energy comes from, how it’s generated, how it’s distributed and how much is being used.

The Quad Cities Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) and the Putnam Musuem and Science Center are partnering for the 8th Quad Cities FIRST LEGO League Challenge Kickoff. Teams can enjoy an interactive way to meet other teams, learn together with energy experts and share key FIRST LEGO League information. Attendees can see and learn about all of the FIRST programs supporting students age 4-18, including FIRST LEGO League Discover (age 4-6), FIRST LEGO League Explore (age 6-10), FIRST LEGO League Challenge (age 9-14), FIRST Tech Challenge (age 12-18) and FIRST Robotics Competition (age 14-18).

The kickoff will feature:

FIRST LEGO League Challenge field with head referees to help demonstrate and answer questions.

Session for coaches and mentors.

Table top displays with Innovation Project Challenge experts to learn and explore where energy comes from and how it is distributed, stored and used.

Displays from from all FIRST programs, including FIRST LEGO League Discover, FIRST LEGO League Explore, FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST Robotics Competition.

Electric vehicles and solar vehicles on display to allow students to explore current technology as an alternative and progressive idea of power.

Breakout sessions on Innovation Project, Core Values, Programming and Strategy, Locomotion and Navigation.

Closing session with panel of FIRST alumni sharing the impacts of FIRST on their education and career pathways.

Special guests include:

Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Mubeen, PhD, Director of Syed Mubeen Research Group and Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the University of Iowa. Dr. Mubeen was named at the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) for SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water.

Kim Wierman, the FIRST Senior Global Director for FIRST LEGO League

FIRST LEGO League Challenge Program Delivery Partners Yamille Perez and Sara Lubic

The FIRST LEGO League Challenge Kickoff is Saturday, September 24, 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, located at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information and to register, click here.