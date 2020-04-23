Bureau County receives 4,000 face shields from John Deere

The Bureau County Emergency Management Agency announced it has received 4,000 face shields donated by John Deere in Moline.

The masks were made by the John Deere Seeding Group workers in Moline who would normally be wrapping up production operations for the season.

With assistance from John Deere and workers from both

the United Auto Workers and the International Association of Machinists employed at the seeding group, they set up

production of plastic face shields.

Machinists designed and built the machines and production lines that

the UAW members would ultimately use to produce the face shields.

UAW member Mike “Gus” Mansker said it was a team effort using

a design from the University of Wisconsin.

It has several steps, including cutting the plastic, attaching the foam and elastic and packaging for distribution.

According to Keenan Campbell, Director of the BCEMA, these masks are “a valuable and much-needed piece of personal protective equipment that will be distributed to all fire departments, ambulance services, hospitals, long term care facilities and police departments in Bureau County.”

Bureau County Board Chairperson Marshann Entwhistle extended her “deepest gratitude to John Deere and the employees of the Seeding Group in Moline for their generous donation.”