Bureau, Warren counties among Habitat Action Grant recipients

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) has announced that 43 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants have been awarded from the fall 2020 application period. A total of $35,524.59 will be distributed, including projects in Warren and Bureau counties.



“The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes while benefitting wildlife species,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan in a news release. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding for the program is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for the program. More than $329,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Callahan added. “It is our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state, and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 86 of Illinois’ counties.”

Applications will be accepted soon for the next round of the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant Program, with an application deadline of Nov. 30, 2021. See https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx for the application form and related information, call 217-524-4126 or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

Recipients include:

Bureau County

John F. Kennedy School, Spring Valley. Grades: K-8. Project: butterfly garden. Grant Award: $240.00.

Warren County

United West Elementary School, Monmouth. Grade: 5. Project: pollinator garden. Grant Award: $557.50.