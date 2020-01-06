Burglary attempts in several Davenport businesses; one suspect arrested

51-year-old Antonio Holmes of Davenport was arrested on charges related to the commercial burglaries.

Davenport Police responded to a call of a commercial burglary alarm in the 2200 block of W. 53rd St on Saturday at around 5:33 a.m.

On arrival, the authorities found several businesses that were broken into. No suspect(s) were located on the scene.

On Sunday at around 2:02 a.m., night shift patrol initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area of 2nd and Gaines Street. After a probable cause was established, 51-year-old Antonio Holmes on charges related to the commercial burglaries.

He is charged with five counts of burglary in the 3rd Degree, three counts of Attempted Burglary 3rd, one count Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and one count Theft 3rd.