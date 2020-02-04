Burglary fugitive caught

Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, wanted in connection to a burglary in Rock Island County, was arrested by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office on January 31.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man wanted in connection to a residential burglary in Taylor Ridge has been apprehended.

Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, was arrested by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office on January 31 on warrants. Stevens was wanted on warrants in Rock Island County for residential burglary and resisting a peace officer stemming from a burglary of a Taylor Ridge home on January 17. He is also wanted on unrelated warrants in Scott County.

Stevens is currently being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $50,000 bond.