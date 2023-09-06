Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson reports a man who died after being taken into custody by East Moline police suffered significant cardiac issues.

Police say it happened after officers responded to a home burglary near 17th Ave. around 1:00 a.m. Reports say an officer caught a 62-year-old man on a bicycle who matched the suspect description. The man went into physical distress that required officers to try lifesaving measures.

The man died at the hospital, but the coroner says there are no signs of trauma or foul play. The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is investigating the police response.