Burke Cleaners co-owner profoundly grateful for COVID care he received from Genesis

To help boost its upcoming Genesis Giving Day on Nov. 19, the Genesis Foundation is promoting the case of Randy Burke, part owner of Burke Cleaners, who was discharged from Genesis Medical Center-Davenport a year ago after 99 days as an inpatient in the Intensive Care Unit — 42 of those days on a ventilator.

Genesis Medical Center ICU nurse Kristin Streeter, and Burke Cleaners co-owner Randy Burke, who survived a long battle with COVID late last year.

“I had periods of real sorrow. When I was crying or feeling sorry for myself, some very special staff in the ICU would hold my hand and tell me it would be OK. It really got me through,” Burke said in a Genesis release about his long battle with COVID-19.

“I’m a rugged, macho guy, but when I left Genesis after 99 days, I bawled like a baby,” he said. “Everyone had taken such great care of me, it felt like I was leaving family.”

One of those ICU nurses, Kristin Streeter, remains friends with Burke today.

The virus that nearly took Randy’s life also interrupted her pursuit of an Associate’s Degree in nursing. When she was able to get back in the classroom, she received a “Practice with Pride” scholarship from the Genesis Foundation. A community of donors allowed Streeter to complete her education in time to attain the special skills she needed to care for Randy during his unimaginable healthcare crisis

Burke is continuing to receive therapy to regain his strength and life skills. Streeter is honing her nursing skills in the ICU and plans to pursue her baccalaureate degree in nursing with the help of additional scholarship funding.

Their success will be impacted by the ongoing support they receive in the months ahead, in part due to the annual Genesis Giving Day, Nov. 19. You can pave the way for Kristin, and other exceptional Genesis nurses, with a gift to the Genesis Foundation as part of the Giving Day celebration. Healthcare workforce scholarships are just one of the many ways the Genesis Foundation helps patients achieve better outcomes.

If you are making a first-time gift to the Genesis Foundation, or increasing your gift over last year, it may qualify for a dollar-for-dollar Jim Victor Vision Fund match. That’s twice the impact you can have on patient care. To make a donation, visit www.genesishealth.com/DayofGiving or text GENESISGIVING to 41444.