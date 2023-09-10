Two men from the Burlington area have been arrested after deputies say they broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

In a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a lot at Timberline Estates in West Burlington on Saturday, September 9 at about 2:20 a.m. regarding a burglary at that location. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who told them Kendrell Rogers, age 31 of West Burlington, and an unknown white man, later identified as Collin Ensley, age 26 of Burlington, had entered her home through a window. After they entered the residence, the release said Rogers assaulted the victim by choking her. Rogers and Ensley fled the scene.

Collin Ensley Kendrell Rogers

Deputies spoke with another resident in Timberline Estates, who said two subjects matching Rogers’ and Ensley’s descriptions had asked to come into their home and asked to stay for the night. The release said they refused. Deputies found footprints in the grass that could have belonged to Rogers and Ensley and requested the assistance of the Burlington Police Department’s K9 Officer to track the suspects. With the assistance of the K9 officer and a West Burlington Police officer, deputies tracked Ensley and Rogers to a vacant trailer in Timberline Estates. They could see Ensley and Rogers inside the trailer and took them into custody without further incident.

Rogers was charged with burglary 1st degree, aggravated domestic abuse/assault, violation of a no contact order, and trespass. Ensley was charged with burglary 1st degree and trespass.