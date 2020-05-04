Burlington Bees to offer drive-thru ballpark food pickup

For one day only, the Burlington Bees are offering fans the opportunity to order and pick up their favorite ballpark fare directly from Community Field, the team’s home stadium.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, the following concession items will be available for purchase: hot dogs, burgers, nachos, pretzels, Community Field specialties such as Macho Nachos and Bees Rite sandwiches and other ballpark staples. New orders will cease at 6:15 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to view the menu and must order with an official BUZZ-thru Curbside order form.

All orders must be paid prior to pickup and may be placed by phone to the Bees Front Office at 319-754-5705 or by emailing completed order forms to staff@gobees.com. Burlington Bees staff will call to confirm and receive payment for all emailed orders.

Fans may pick up orders at Community Field in the time frame selected upon their order form. To complete curbside pickup, fans will enter the East Driveway (nearest to Lunning Chapel), and then stop at numbered spots directly in front of the ballpark gates and the Bees Front Office.

Orders will safely be delivered directly to vehicles upon arrival.

More information about the Burlington Bees is available here and here.