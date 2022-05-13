Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Notre Dame Catholic High School in Burlington on Thursday, May 12.

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. This was the school’s third consecutive year earning the award.

“For three years in a row, students at Notre Dame Catholic High School have received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for registering over 90% of eligible students to vote,” Secretary Pate said in a release. “Great job by the teachers and administrators once again to engage their students in civics. The Nikes are showing dedication to their community by registering to vote.”

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan (1859-1947) who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box over 100 years ago.