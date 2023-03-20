Burlington Firefighters responded to three fires over the weekend, according to a news release.

At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of South Marshall Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:38 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-story house. A box alarm was struck calling in off duty Burlington firefighters as well as bringing Danville and Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington, the release says.

Firefighters located and extinguished afire in the kitchen. The surrounding rooms sustained heat and water damage, with smoke damage throughout the house, which is insured.

According to the release, damage is estimated at $70,000 to the house and contents. There were no working smoke detectors.The Red Cross has been called for victim assistance.The fire is considered accidental and was because of combustible items stored too close to the stove top. “It is believed that a pet jumped onto the stove and inadvertently turned on a burner,” according to the release.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police, Alliant Energy, and Burlington Waterworks. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:22 p.m. There were no firefighter injuries.

At 1:53 a.m. Sunday, Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire at the Lincolnville Motel, 1605 Mt. Pleasant St., Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 1:58 a.m. to find flames and smoke showing from a room on the east side. Police officers were in the process of evacuating occupants from other nearby rooms, according to the release.

A box alarm was struck, calling in off duty Burlington firefighters, as well as having Danville and Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington. Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to one motel room and the attic area directly above, but other rooms sustained smoke and water damage.The property is insured.

According to the release, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not suspicious.Firefighters were assisted at the scene by officers from Burlington Police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Alliant Energy. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:43 a.m.

At 7:03 p.m. Sunday, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Wightman Street in Burlington. Burlington Police officers arrived first and assisted with locating and evacuating the occupant, the release says.

Firefighters arrived at 7:08 p.m. to find a single-family home and travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. A box alarm was struck, calling in off duty Burlington firefighters, as well as bringing Danville and Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 8:24 p.m. The property is insured. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but both the travel trailer and house are a total loss. The Red Cross was called for victim assistance. One pet escaped the house and was later recovered without injury, the release says.

The fire damaged one car as well as a neighboring house that sustained heat damage to two windows.

The cause of the fire was open burning outside the residence, according to the release. The fire spread to the travel trailer and then to the house. One person was issued a citation for violating the city’s open burning ordinance.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, Alliant Energy, and Burlington Waterworks.There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:55 p.m.