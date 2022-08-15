The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire.

On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue in Burlington. They arrived on the scene at 9:26 p.m. and found a mobile home completely engulfed in fire but were able to bring the fire under control within ten minutes. Five West Burlington Firefighters responded on automatic aid and assisted at the scene. The Burlington Police Department also assisted on the scene.

The property was not occupied at the time of the fire and is owned by G&B Construction of Burlington. The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and remains under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments. There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:54 p.m.

On August 6, firefighters were called to the same S. Roosevelt Avenue address for a report of a fire at a vacant mobile home that was also owned by G&B Construction. No injuries were reported in that fire, which is also considered suspicious and is still under investigation.