Burlington Fire Department battled fire at mobile home park Monday

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire at approximately 6:59 a.m. Monday. Burlington firefighters arrived on the scene at Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Tama Township at 7:05 a.m. and found the exterior of the mobile home on fire, extending to the roof line.

Green Acres Mobile Home Park, 11912 Highway 99, Burlington (Google Maps)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the exterior and minimize further damage to the unit.

The mobile home is owned by Integrity Builders, and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $2,500 to its contents.

Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call with additional off-duty personnel. Three West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid. Des Moines County Sheriff Deputies assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:23 a.m. There were no injuries reported.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not

considered to be suspicious.