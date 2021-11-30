Burlington fire Monday caused estimated $55,000 in damage

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 3:46 p.m. Monday. According to a release from the City of Burlington, firefighters were training nearby and arrived at the home at 101 North Gunnison Street in Burlington, encountering heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home.

Fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage Monday, November 29 at this home at 101 North Gunnison Street, Burlington

The report said the fire started in a chicken coop just outside of the house, caused by an overheated heat lamp. All occupants of the home escaped without injury, and 2 cats and several chickens were also uninjured. The single-family home sustained an estimated $45,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 in damages to contents. The house is insured.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by eight West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Seven off duty Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:09 p.m.