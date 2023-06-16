A fire in Burlington on Friday afternoon was accidental, a news release says.

At 3:11 p.m. Friday, June 16, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 500 block of South Leebrick in Burlington.

Burlington Firefighters arrived at 3:15 p.m. and located smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters gained access to the second floor and extinguished the fire by 3:30 p.m.

Damage at the multi-family two-story wood frame residence is estimated at $35,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. Both renters were home at the time of the incident and were alerted by the neighbor. The only working smoke detector was in the attic.

The fire is considered accidental because of unattended cooking items on the stove top.

Eleven initial Burlington firefighters responded to the call, with an additional eight off-duty Burlington firefighters being called in on a box alarm. West Burlington Fire Department responded on automatic aid. Mediapolis Fire Department assisted with a change of quarters. Alliant Energy, American Red Cross, Superior Ambulance, and Burlington Police also assisted with the incident. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:23 p.m.