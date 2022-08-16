A Burlington girl is among performers who have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Emily Weiss, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo, will be among the contestants.

The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year’s Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.

The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.