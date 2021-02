Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Burlington Community High School was evacuated by Burlington Police officers and school staff after a called in bomb threat.

Once everyone was evacuated, police searched the building but did not locate any devices.

Burlington Police Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or the Burlington area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.