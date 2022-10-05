The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter (123 North Marshall in Burlington) has a new executive director.
The former leader, Kathy Johnson, retired this summer, and Amanda Smalley has been executive director since August 2022.
“Amanda has a passion for the marginalized and hope for our community,” according to a shelter release. “Amanda brings enthusiasm and experience to her position as the new executive director.”
Smalley spent three years working with people caught in addiction at Alcohol & Drug Dependency Services and eight years working for the school district as a paraeducator.
“Amanda believes all people deserve dignity and respect, regardless of the pitfalls of life,” the shelter release says. “She is described by those closest to her as caring, self-sacrificing, and as having a strong moral compass. Amanda brings professional compassion and an excitement to serve the homeless shelter and her community.”
The homeless shelter is planning a major Dueling Pianos fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It will be at the Moose Lodge, 2529 Mt. Pleasant Street, Burlington, starting with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m., and entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Individual tickets are $75 or $500 for a table of eight, available HERE. For more information, call the shelter at 319-754-6791.
