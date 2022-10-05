The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter (123 North Marshall in Burlington) has a new executive director.

The former leader, Kathy Johnson, retired this summer, and Amanda Smalley has been executive director since August 2022.

Amanda Smalley is new executive director of the Burlington Area Homeless Shelter.

“Amanda has a passion for the marginalized and hope for our community,” according to a shelter release. “Amanda brings enthusiasm and experience to her position as the new executive director.”

Smalley spent three years working with people caught in addiction at Alcohol & Drug Dependency Services and eight years working for the school district as a paraeducator.

“Amanda believes all people deserve dignity and respect, regardless of the pitfalls of life,” the shelter release says. “She is described by those closest to her as caring, self-sacrificing, and as having a strong moral compass. Amanda brings professional compassion and an excitement to serve the homeless shelter and her community.”

The homeless shelter is planning a major Dueling Pianos fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It will be at the Moose Lodge, 2529 Mt. Pleasant Street, Burlington, starting with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m., and entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are $75 or $500 for a table of eight, available HERE. For more information, call the shelter at 319-754-6791.

