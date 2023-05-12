Two animals were rescued from a house fire Thursday in Burlington, according to a news release.

At 5:33 p.m. Thursday, May 11, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a reported house fire on the 200 block of South 10th Street in Burlington.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrived first and reported the structure was on fire. Burlington Firefighters arrived within one minute of being dispatched to a two-story duplex with extensive fire showing from the first-story windows of one of the apartments.

An “active self-rescue took place” from a first-story roof upon the fire department’s arrival, with assistance from a DMC Sheriff’s Deputy. A box alarm was struck calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters as well as bringing Danville and Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington.

The structure sustained significant heat and water damage, with smoke throughout. The fire was extinguished about 5:47 p.m.

The property is insured. Damage estimates are still being assessed, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department in conjunction with the Burlington Police Department. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, The Red Cross, and Alliant Energy. One victim was transported to SEIRMC-WB.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:24 p.m.