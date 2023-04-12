A Wednesday morning fire in Burlington remains under investigation, according to a news release.

At 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a reported house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived at 9:42 a.m. to find flames and smoke showing from the second floor of the two-story house.

A box alarm was struck calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters, as well as bringing Danville and

Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington.

Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom in the front of the house. They contained the fire to this bedroom and the attic space directly above. The fire was

declared fully extinguished by 10:42 a.m.

The Red Cross has been called for victim assistance. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but the house is likely a total loss, the release says. The house sustained significant heat and water damage, with smoke damage throughout. Nobody was at home at the time of the fire. There were no working smoke detectors, and there is no insurance on the property.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is not considered suspicious, the release says.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant

Energy. There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:16 p.m.