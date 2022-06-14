A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance.

Mark Antonio Carter (photo: Burlington Police Department)

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched to a report of a garage fire in the 300 block of Currant Street in Burlington. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large, two-car detached garage fully engulfed in fire and threatening other nearby residences.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in less than thirty minutes with assistance from West Burlington firefighters. The property is owned and occupied by Tamara Day and her family. The occupants were home at the time and were alerted to the fire by neighbors. They were able to escape without any injuries. Initial damage estimates were $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 in contents. The fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded on the initial call. An additional five off duty Burlington firefighters were called in as well. Seven West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid and the Danville and Mediapolis Fire departments provided change of quarters coverage to help provide coverage for any additional emergency calls. The Burlington Police Department, Alliant Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.