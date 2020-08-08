Burlington man arrested following pursuit in Henderson County

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one man following a pursuit on Friday.

Police say 30-year-old Reggie D. Flex of Burlington, Iowa was a passanger of a vehicle involved in a pursuit, starting in West Burlington, Iowa. The vehicle was pursued into Henderson County by West Burlington Police. Police say suspects fled from the vehicle on a farm on US Route 34.

30-year-old Reggie Flex of Burlington, IA has been arrested after police say they pursued the car he was a passenger in.

Flex was apprehended while police say the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field. The suspect is still at large and is described as a black male, wearing a red shirt and a baseball hat. A search was conducted by Henderson County Sheriff Deputies with the assistance of West Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone Fire Department-UTV rescue, Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary K9 Jake with handler Gabe Stevens. Near by residents also lent drones to help in the search.

Flex was arrested on a no bond, out of state warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance (3rd). He’s currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a court appearance for extradition.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle is asked to call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 877-867-6202 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 329-753-6835.