Burlington man arrested for felony drug charges, false ID, failure to appear

A Burlington man was arrested Saturday on felony drug charges, providing false identification and failure to appear.

According to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the department stopped around 7:29 p.m. November 6 to check on the occupants of a vehicle parked in the 16000 block of North Prairie Grove Road. One of the occupants, later identified as Mason Gage Moore, 26, of Burlington, provided false identification information to the deputy and was found to have an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a controlled substance violation out of Wapello County, IA.

After a K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, the vehicle was searched, and a bag located next to Moore’s seat was found to contain 19 grams of marijuana. Moore was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, which is a felony, providing false identification to law enforcement and the out of county arrest warrant.

Moore was transported to the Des Moines County Jail, and his bond was set at $2000.