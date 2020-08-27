Burlington man arrested for home invasion, battery, and other charges

A Burlington man is in the Henderson County Jail after being arrested for home invasion, battery, and other charges.

On August 26 around 6:15 p.m., Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in Gladstone, Illinois, for a report of domestic violence. The suspect left before deputies arrived.

The Illinois State Police found the suspect, Jimmy L. Wolgemuth, 56, of Burlington, Iowa and was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence. They took him to the Henderson County Jail.

After an investigation, the Henderson County Deputies charged Wolgemuth with home invasion, battery and criminal trespass to property.

Wolgemuth is being held awaiting a court appearance.