Burlington man arrested for possession of multiple explosive devices

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, officers of the Burlington Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North 6th Street, in regards to a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, officers located Aaron Drake Jenkins and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

After apprehending Jenkins, officers discovered he was in possession of multiple improvised explosive devices. Agents from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were notified and responded to Burlington. Upon viewing the devices, State Fire Marshal Agents advised the devices were active explosive devices and rendered them safe.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and agents from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office executed a search warrant on Jenkins’ residence. During the search, officers located additional materials used to construct explosive devices.

Jenkins, 38, was arrested and charged with:

Three (3) counts of Unauthorized Possession of Offensive Weapons, a Class D Felony

Three (3) counts of Interference with Official Acts Resulting in Injury, a Serious Misdemeanor

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), a Serious Misdemeanor

Jenkins is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance, police said.