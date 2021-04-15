Burlington man arrested in Florida for sexual battery of a child wanted for sexual abuse in Des Moines County

An arrest warrant for sexual abuse has been issued for a Burlington man who was arrested in Florida for sexual battery of a child.

In October of 2020, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department started an investigation after they were contacted by the Punta Gorda Police Department in Florida about a sexual assault that happened in Iowa between 2012 and 2018.

Detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were also told that the suspect, Nelson Percy Stegall, 72, of Burlington, Iowa, was already in custody in Florida and charged with “engaging in an act which constituted sexual battery by upon or with a child 12 years of age or older but younger than 18 years of age by a person in familial or custodial authority.”

A search was conducted at Stegall’s home in Des Moines County.

As a result of the investigation, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Stegall for second degree sexual abuse (Class B felony).