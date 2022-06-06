A 40-year-old Burlington man was arrested Monday in connection with a morning stabbing incident.

On June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m., Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival, a 43-year-old male victim was located, who had sustained a knife wound to his leg, police said in a release.

The Burlington Fire Department transported this individual to The Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment. Through investigation, a person of interest in causing this injury was shortly thereafter located. This person was transported to the police department for questioning. At the conclusion of the interview this person was placed under arrest.

Eric Allen Shaffer, 40, of Burlington, was charged with Willful Injury, a Class C Felony; Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony; and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Shaffer was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.