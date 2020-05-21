Burlington man arrested on drug and weapon charges

Adam Brent Branton, 39, of Burlington, Iowa, was arrested on drug and weapon charges on May 21,2020, in Burlington, Iowa.

A Burlington man was arrested on drug and weapon charges on Thursday as part of an investigation into a individual who was dealing narcotics in the Burlington area.

Law enforcement served a search warrant at 313 South 6th Street in Burlington which led to the arrest of Adam Brent Branton, 39, of Burlington Iowa.

Branton was charged with:

Federal arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Federal arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect to make more arrests.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE), the Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit were all involved in the arrest.