Burlington man arrested on drug charges

Timothy A. Weyls, Sr., 63, of Burlington, was arrested on drug charges as the result of a drug trafficking investigation.

For several months, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force has been investigating an individual who was trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the Des Moines County area.

The investigation lead to a search warrant being executed on Monday by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force along with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, and Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at a residence in the 12000 block of 90th Avenue in Burlington.

As a result of the search warrant, Weyls was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class B felony)

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (class D felony)

Two counts of drug tax stamp violation (class D felony)

Maintaining a drug house (aggravated misdemeanor)

Weyls is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.