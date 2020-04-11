Burlington man arrested on drug charges

As part of an multi-agency investigation into drug manufacturing in the Burlington area, local law enforcement conducted a search warrant at 1513 Lincoln Street in Burlington, Iowa on April 10.

As a result, Robert Ian Heffernan, 37, of Burlington, Iowa was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Manufacturing methamphetamine over 5 grams (Class B felony)

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class C felony)

Maintaining a drug house (methamphetamine) (Class D felony)

Child endangerment (Class D felony)

Heffernan was also charged with a Lee County, Iowa warrant for parole violation.

He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

The agencies involved in this investigation include the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Lee County Narcotics Task Force, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE), Burlington Police Department and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.