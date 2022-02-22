A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday on Des Moines County warrants.’

On Tuesday, Feb. 22nd, at 2:16 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on US 34 near 700E for a minor traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Bernard Shon Duffy, age 35, was arrested on Des Moines County warrants for Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Willful Injury, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, according to a Tuesday release.

Duffy was featured on the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page on Dec. 18th, 2021. The warrants are nonbondable. Illinois State Police assisted the Deputy and they subsequently charged Duffy with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, a charge which also carries no bond. Duffy is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting an bond hearing and an extradition hearing, police said.