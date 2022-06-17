During the month of June, detectives from the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been conducting an investigation into reports of methamphetamine trafficking in central Burlington.

Detectives purchased methamphetamine, on two occasions, from a suspect who had been identified during the course of investigation, according to a Friday release from the Task Force. These purchases led to the execution of a search warrant in the 1400 block of Market.

This investigation led to the seizure of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and packaging materials. At the conclusion of today’s search warrant, Detectives arrested Dayshawn Dejuan Simmons, 27, of Burlington.

He is charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class B Felony) and two counts of Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp (Class D Felony).

Simmons is being held in the Des Moines County Jail, without bond, pending a court appearance.

This investigation was jointly conducted by the Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

The counter drug efforts conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) are partially funded through the use of JAG/BYRNE grants, administered through the office of Drug Control Policy of Iowa and local law enforcement agencies.