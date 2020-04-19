Burlington man charged after multiple shots fired incident

A Burlington man is now behind bars and facing four different charges after a shots fired incident that occurred right before noon on Saturday.

Burlington Police responded to the area of Flint Hills Drive and Argyle Court at approximately 11:57 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two subjects matching the description of individuals seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers made contact with the individuals and discovered one of them had sustained a gunshot wound.

Burlington Fire Department Ambulance crew responded to the location and transported the individual to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location and began investigating the shooting. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a suspect, 21-year-old Jilvone Sherlon Lee Watts of Burlington.

Watts was arrested and charged with willful injury (a Class C felony), intimidation with a dangerous weapon (a Class C felony), possession of a firearm by a felon (a Class D felony) and going armed with intent (a class D felony).

Watts is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond and is pending a court appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.