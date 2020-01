On Saturday, January 25, Jacob Lee Brosman, 29 of Burlington, turned himself in to the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a Des Moines County warrant for sex abuse.

The charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Burlington Police Department with assistance from the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center.

Brosman is charged with the felony of sex abuse in the second degree and is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.