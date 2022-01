A 38-year-old Burlington man faces second degree arson and reckless use of fire charges after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Burlington Police and Fire responded to the fire on the 200 block of Summer St. at 12:41 p.m., where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

There they interviewed Joshua James Levins at the scene, who was the tenant of the house. He was arrested and is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.