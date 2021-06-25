Burlington man found guilty of first degree murder, other charges

A Burlington man was found guilty of first degree murder, among other charges, in the death of Reynaldo Villarreal, 27, of Burlington.

After an eight day trial, a Des Moines County jury returned the verdict against Diavantae Stepphon Davis, 26, of Burlington, on Friday. Along with first degree murder, Davis was also found guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Related Content Burlington’s Police Chief wants community to help combat against crime

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at an after-hours party in the early morning of September 8, 2019, that resulted in the death of Reynaldo Villarreal.

Davis was arrested on September 9, 2019, after an investigation by the Burlington Police Department in conjunction with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigators.

Sentencing for Davis has been set by the court for August 12, 2021. He faces a maximum of life in prison without parole for the first degree murder conviction.

The case was prosecuted by the Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer and Senior Assistant County Attorney Christopher Scarborough.

Davis was represented by Assistant Public Defenders James Carter and Randy McNaughton.