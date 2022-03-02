A Burlington man, Tony Williams, age 33, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 15 years in prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Williams was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice. He was also ordered to pay a $300 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, an undercover officer purchased methamphetamine from Williams on three occasions. On one of the occasions, the officer observed a pistol in Williams’ waistband. When law enforcement attempted to perform a traffic stop on Williams, he fled and led officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Williams was eventually taken into custody and a loaded pistol was located in the area where Williams had led officers on the chase.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.