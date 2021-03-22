Burlington man given over 20 year sentence for drug offense

On March 17, Lavelle Harris, 36, of Burlington, was sentenced to 262 months in prison by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

After his prison term, Harris was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Harris was involved in the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of ice methamphetamine and was under criminal justice supervision at the time of the offense.

He has a history of violence and, having two prior felony drug convictions, is considered a career offender under the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

Harris was identified as a member of the Black P Stones street gang.

Harris was one of eight defendants who faced federal charges in Southern District of Iowa after a multi-year joint federal and state narcotics investigation which resulted in the execution of several search warrants in various locations, including in Burlington, on November 19, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Taskforce, Quincy (Illinois) Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Keokuk Police Department, Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, North Liberty Police Department, Coralville Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Illinois State Police, Monmouth (Illinois) Police Department, Macomb (Illinois) Police Department, Galeburg (Illinois) Police Department, Adams County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office, and Fulton County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.