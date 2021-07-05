Burlington man gives fake name, arrested after traffic stop

A 54-year-old Burlington man was arrested in Des Moines County following a traffic stop last week.

David Hand was wanted for a voluntary absence from custody. He was riding in a vehicle driven by 28-year-old William Cochenour, when it was stopped by police for a minor traffic violation on the night of July 2nd.

During the stop, police say Hand gave them a false name, identifying himself as Brian Hand. Police also conducted an open-air K-9 sniff, which found methamphetamine, heroin and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Hand was placed under arrest for the voluntary absence from custody warrant and for providing false identification to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail with no bond.

Cochenour, the driver of the vehicle, was given a summons for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.