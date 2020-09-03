Burlington man injured in motorcycle accident near Biggsville

A Burlington, Iowa, man was injured is a motorcycle accident on County Road 1950E at County Road 1600N outside Biggsville, Illinois, on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Chad W. Stewart, 43, of Burlington, was traveling west on Township Road 1600N when he lost control of his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Stewart had significant injuries and was taken to the University Hospital in Iowa City by MED-FORCE. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Biggsville Ambulance Service, Biggsville Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department Ambulance, and Berg’s Towing.