Burlington man sentenced for firearm charge

A Burlington man was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Monday to 80 months in prison for the charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Johnathan Keith Sneed, 24, of Burlington, pleaded guilty on February 18, 2020, and admitted on September 13, 2018, he possessed a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol. Sneed was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

In addition to the 80 months, Sneed must serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.

This case is part of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods to reduce gun crime and make neighborhoods safe.

The Burlington Iowa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.