Burlington man sentenced for meth trafficking

A 36-year-old Burlington man has been sentenced to serve nearly 27 years in prison for trafficking ice methamphetamine into Burlington,

U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Michael Antonio Davison, says a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

Davison was involved in importing/distributing about 160 kilograms of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area, the release says. Davison also was the organizer of a drug-trafficking group and had a gun related to his drug trafficking activities.

Davison has five prior convictions for felony drug offenses, and was under criminal-justice supervision for two different drug felony offenses at the time. Davison was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, and also was ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund.

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department. The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.