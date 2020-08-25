Burlington man sentenced to 116 years for possession of child pornography

A Burlington man was sentenced to 116 years in prison, the maximum punishment, for possession of child pornography.

Jay Michael Salge, 43, of Burlington, received the sentence in a Des Moines County Courtroom on Tuesday after pleading guilty on June 22, 2020, to 58 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by possessing visual depictions of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts.

The case was investigated by Detective Derek Schwandt of the Burlington Police Department and prosecuted by First Assistant Des Moines County Attorney Todd E. Chelf.

Salge was represented by Assistant Public Defender Randall McNaughton.

The court proceedings was presided by the Honorable Judge Jennifer Bailey.